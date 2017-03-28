Grabbing groceries for a cause (w/video)

“They each get two carts,” said Del Mari Runck, chief operating officer of Neighborhood National Bank. “Whoever gets the most in their carts is the winner. Neighborhood National Bank pays for the winner and our own cart, and the rest are responsible for their own.”

Outreach Food Shelf executive director Vicki Bump says the food shelf is very grateful to the participating businesses.

“Neighborhood National Bank came to us and said they were working out something with Elden’s,” she said. “They wanted to do it for the food shelf, so I gave them a list of what we buy.”

The six teams that participated in the Grocery Grab were Arnquist Carpets Plus Color Tile, Ron’s Warehouse, Billmark’s Lakes Area Insurance, Cash Wise Liquor, Juettner Motors and Neighborhood National Bank. Each team had their own strategy to collect the most groceries within the time limit.

“Our strategy was honey peanut butter and jelly,” said Tom Arnquist of Arnquist Carpets Plus Color Tile. “They were right next to each other, so it was in and out.”

The Juettner Motors team took another approach.

“We went straight for the vegetable oil, then the cereals,” Josh Juettner said. “Then straight back to the lunch meats and hot dogs after that.”

However, no strategy beat that of the Neighborhood National Bank team, as they secured first place with $982.93 worth of groceries in their carts.

“Our strategy was go for the most expensive, then go for the things in boxes so we could just grab the boxes and shove them in the cart,” said Amber Schwindel of Neighborhood National Bank. “With the $15 syrup, you just have to stiff arm it (into the cart).”

Other team totals were as follows: Juettner Motors, $493.52; Arnquist Carpets Plus Color Tile, $456.13; Ron’s Warehouse, $364.46; Billmark’s Lakes Area Insurance, $291.92; and Cash Wise Liquor, $202.98