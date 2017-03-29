Boat wrap recycling begins in April

After seeing those results and gathering feedback, the facility is expanding the program from just April and May, and this year will collect the plastic wrap into June.

Boat wrap can be dropped off for free at Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management's Recycling Center at 2115 Jefferson Street in Alexandria. The Recycling Center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The recycling center is closed Sundays and major holidays.

The type of wrap accepted is white or blue. Rope or string used to attach the wrap to the boat or equipment can be left on, but gravel or dirt should be shaken out. Other wraps or tarps will not be accepted.

"Obviously this is to encourage proper disposal as opposed to burning something out back," said Nathan Reinbold, environmental coordinator for Pope/Douglas Solid Waste.

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste also gets some revenue by selling the baled plastic.

Revolution Plastics, which will soon be distributing collection bins to area farms that use plastic wrap to cover hay or other crops, also will accept boat wrap, but only at private farms or dealerships where it has bins.

Starting in April, the company will distribute more than 500 containers in Douglas, Pope, Otter Tail, Todd, Stearns, Morrison and Meeker counties, according to Price Murphy of Revolution Plastics.

For information about the Revolution Plastics free recycling program, call (844) 490-7873.