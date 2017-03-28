Polaris issues recall on ATVs

As of last week, the company, which makes snowmobiles, motorcycles and off-road recreational vehicles, received at least 793 incident reports, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels. This included 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

The company saw a large drop in net earnings in fiscal year 2016 due to previous recalls.

The company, which was founded in Roseau and maintains a manufacturing facility in the town, reported in January a 4 percent drop in sales in fiscal year 2016 over the previous fiscal year.

The company's full-year adjusted net income for 2016 was down 50 percent from the previous fiscal year to $226.5 million.

This drop included $120 million in nonrecurring costs associated with warranty, legal and other recall-related activities.

In the January conference call, CEO Scott Wine said the company had completed 70 percent of the repairs on its 900 and 1000 model Polaris RZR vehicles, and 80 percent of its RZR Turbo vehicles.

In addition to the panel heat shield issues, the company also reported problems with the exhaust springs on the 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs. The springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can cause exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.