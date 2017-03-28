Law enforcement blotter: Monday, March 27

Public assist, comp has questions about her son's restricted North Dakota license and a potential job move to Alexandria.

Public assist, comp has questions/concerns regarding his mother's death, Parkers Prairie.

Suspicious activity, comp is getting suspicious phone calls from a restricted number, unknown person on other end is breathing heavy and expressing distress, unable to follow up without a number, gave comp a few suggestions to try if they call again, she's going to call family and make sure it isn't one of them in distress, Alex.

Burning complaint, comp stating neighbor has started a large brush fire, no permits activated in the area, person had a small fire going that he was tending to, he was advised of burning requirements and asked to put the fire out until he gets a permit, Alex.

Public assist, comp in the lobby, new to the area, requesting to speak with a deputy, Evansville.

Theft, comp's phone and wallet stolen from work, attempted card use at Super America, Alex.

Child custody matter, caller would like to speak to a deputy because her ex did not bring their child to her today at noon, child is at friend's house and is coming home, advised comp that DCSO does not get involved with child custody issues, Kensington.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stating there has been a gold Trailblazer on the road occupied since at least 6 p.m., comp stating he spoke to male earlier and he said he had a ride coming, male keeps flashing his lights at oncoming cars so they don't hit him, Osakis.

Suspicious activity, comp called and stated she got a call about her son who is out of control in Miltona, he has mental issues, she does not know where they live and phone calls to his friend go straight to voicemail, transported person one to ER for eval.

Monday, March 27

Suspicious activity, jacket with blood found on road, will place in evidence for safe keeping pending further information.

Suspicious vehicle, all OK.

Suspicious activity, reporting her 15-year-old son observed drugs in his father's hotel room while visiting this weekend, informed task force of info, comp just wanted it documented.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, comp would like to report suspicious activity at the store, motion light appeared to have been moved.

Harassment, ex is continuing to text her with order for protection in place, he is also threatening to kill himself, person two arrested for OFP violation.

Public assist, looking for information on his son.

Juvenile trouble.

Suspicious activity, comp found what she believes to be drugs in a returned vehicle, possible drugs were picked up and placed into evidence.

Public assist, comp states female party used his phone to call someone she has an order with.

Public assist, has concerns about soon-to-be ex-husband, may be causing problems.

Trespassing complaint, third party caller, female (person one) in trailer park and shouldn't be, citation issued to person one for trespass, citation will be voided, person one was at a trailer where she was not trespassed from, informed comp that person one cannot be trespassed from the entire trailer park.

Criminal damage to property, doors were kicked in at her rental property.

Suspicious activity, comp stating it looks like there may be an altercation at the basketball court, multiple kids had a verbal arguement.

Theft, someone stole a server’s tip jar.

Burning complaint, anonymous complaint, burning a big pile of leaves, person was advised of ordinance.

Suicide threats, comp’s ex is sending their teenage son texts insinuating he may attempt to kill himself, male was not suicidal, he was just having issues with his brain injury, spoke for some time about getting help, he advised he has hard time doing things and there isn't much help for him.

Assault, son was assaulted on the bike trail, also having issues at school with same boy.

Suicide attempt, female took pills and drank.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Theft, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, boys peeing outside over behind Jimmy John’s, talked with someone parked in the area, vehicles left prior to arrival.

