Council moves to censure Batesole

Batesole chose not to attend the board's last meeting, telling the council that he didn't want his influence to affect other board members' decisions and he did not want to expose how he would be voting on RCC matters as a council member. Instead, he said he preferred meeting separately with the center's manager, Vinnie Hennen, and City Administrator Marty Schultz after RCC meetings.

Council member Todd Jensen made the motion to censure after the council voted 4-0 to remove Batesole from the RCC Board and replace him with council member Bobbie Osterberg.

Council members were disappointed with Batesole's decision to take up Hennen's time when he could have attended the meeting to find out the information.

Batesole, who abstained from voting on both motions, said he had no problem with stepping down from the RCC Board as long as other council members are asked to do the same thing if they miss meetings.

Osterberg said that because Batesole was gathering information outside of meetings, she had "very little confidence" in the information he was bringing back to the council. She said his decision not to attend meetings was putting the burden back on other council members.

"I'm irritated with you, Virgil," Osterberg said. "You're just not holding up your end of the deal."

Jensen said the censure motion will include language that sends a "clear message to the public" that the council disapproves of Batesole's conduct and that members "disassociate" themselves from him.

"Further, council member Batesole has violated our trust and has been derelict in his appointed duties and responsibilities," Jensen said, reading from a prepared statement.

Jensen added that the resolution will also contain language stating that council member Batesole should have no further direct contact with Hennen and that any questions or concerns that Batesole has regarding the RCC should be directed through the mayor or city administrator.

"This limiting of direct contact shall include (Batesole's) use of agents or surrogates," Jensen said.

Batesole said that the city's charter allows him to investigate anything he wants.

Council member Bob Kuhlman opposed the censure. "Is this a personal attack, Todd?" he asked after Jensen read the statement, adding that Jensen and Batesole have been at odds for some time.

Jensen said it wasn't an attack. He said that Batesole shouldn't be holding private meetings with staff. He said it takes up their time and makes them uncomfortable. He said he stood by his motion, which he said addresses Batesole's "games and bad behavior."