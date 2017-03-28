Five things to know from city council

During a hearing, 17 rental property owners or representatives from a standing-room-only crowd of more than 70 people ripped a proposed new landlord responsibility ordinance — just as they did during a packed public hearing last fall.

The measure is still alive, however. The Alexandria City Council voted 3-2 to refer the ordinance back to the city's legislative committee for further review.

Even though the council made significant changes to the ordinance, property owners are still leery of the rules, saying they place too much of a burden on property owners instead of tenants.

They said the ordinance should require police to keep property owners informed about arrests or criminal activity in their units — even though Mayor Sara Carlson said that would be a violation of data privacy laws.

The idea for the ordinance, which had been tabled, came from Community Conversation meetings over the "slum-like" conditions of some rental properties in the city.

The ordinance establishes procedures about how the city should should communicate with rental property owners about illegal activities at their properties — animal noise, disorderly conduct, gambling, prostitution, and selling of drugs, alcohol or weapons.

Modeled after rules enacted in St. Cloud, the ordinance uses a "four strikes" process against landlords with tenants who run afoul of the law — notice of an initial violation, a second notice of a similar violation within a year, a third notice that would trigger a civil fine of $500, and a fourth notice, which could lead to revoking the rental license for at least 30 days along with additional fines.

At Monday's hearing, Jerry Rapp said that the ordinance didn't make any sense. He compared it to blaming a car manufacturer for causing a driver who wanted to harm people.

Bill Stark, who owns two small rental properties, said the ordinance was the city's way of trying to put "small guys out of operation." He said it would cause so many problems that it could lead to a recall election against council members.

Randy Esping said the city should fine the people who are causing the problem — the tenants. "You are pointing the finger at the wrong person," he said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Some property owners said that burdening property owners with more regulations could prevent some from getting into the business and discourage development of low-income rental housing.

A few elements of the ordinance received some positive comments, such as encouraging communication between property owners, nearby neighbors, police and the city; and the fact that landlords would not receive strikes if they cooperated and communicated with the city.

Paula Jackson commended the city for scaling down the verbiage in the ordinance but added that rental property owners are sick of over-regulation and this would add to it.

The revised ordinance defines a violation as an arrest, citation, criminal complaint or indictment, not a conviction. This will help the city address violations more quickly because it could take months for a conviction.

Law enforcement must take some kind of action for the incident to be considered a violation. It can't be triggered by just a phone call from a resident.

The revised ordinance also has an educational component. The city will offer training three or four times a year so landlords could learn about the ordinance. All registered landlords or their property managers will need to attend a session in order to renew their rental registration license. Only one training is required.

Landlords can name neighbors as "designated agents" in their rental registration file, if the neighbor agrees. If a neighbor calls to alert the police to a loud party that results in an arrest for disorderly conduct, for example, the incident is not considered a violation. The goal is to help build relationships between landlords and neighboring property owners.

The city's Community Development Department would be in charge of enforcing and administering the ordinance and the training. The Alexandria police, fire and building departments and their designees would disclose any known or suspected violations to the city.

Big plans on Lake Andrew

A plan to build 52 detached townhomes and 10 lakeview lots on the northwest corner of Lake Andrew received a green light from the Alexandria City Council Monday night.

The council approved a Planned Unit Development for Zavadil Development Inc. of Glenwood.

The 55-acre site, which was annexed to the city eight years ago, is zoned single-family residential. A final plat of this first phase of the development could come before the city as early as next month.

Access to the site will be from County Road 21. Two new public streets will be built to intersect with the county road.

The development will be targeted for starter homes priced below $250,000. Most will be single-level two-bedroom, two bath units with less than 1,250 square feet of finished space. Some will have options for a walk-out basement but most will be slab on grade.

The lake lots do not go all the way to the shoreline. They will be separated by a conservation easement. Long-range plans call for a common docking facility, which has not yet been approved.

An association will be formed for the members who live in the development.

City water is not yet available at the site. The project will install water lines with the expectation that city water will eventually be extended there. In the meantime, private community wells will be used.

The subdivision application was approved with three conditions — public utilities must be connected under requirements of Alexandria Light and Power and Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District; proper evidence of title must be submitted with the final plat; a developer's agreement must be executed before the final plat is recorded that includes a schedule for the proposed public improvements, along with cost-sharing or assessment agreements and park dedication fees.

A public hearing was held before the council voted but no one spoke in opposition.

According to the developers, the development will provide "beautiful residential lots near the shore of Lake Andrew while minimizing infrastructure costs and preserving the natural features of the property."

The developer has agreed to pay for the construction of all the public roads and infrastructure. The streets will be 28-feet wide with curb and gutter and a sidewalk on one side. Storm drainage will be collected in a series of catch basins and directed to holding ponds for water treatment.

RCC positions

The council agreed to advertise for a maintenance worker position at the Runestone Community Center. Rod Lorenz, the center's long-time event coordinator, is retiring on July 14. Matt Hennen, maintenance coordinator, will be promoted to Lorenz's position and the title is being changed to operations lead.

Bags and Beer

The council issued a special event permit to the Alexandria Area Hockey Association for a "Bags and Beer" fundraiser on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Runestone Community Center.

The first-ever event included a craft beer expo with 16 or 17 vendors, a bean bag tournament and a live band.

The association also received a temporary on-sale liquor license for the event.

Another special event permit was issued for the Alexandria Hockey Association's annual banquet on April 6 at the community center.

Also, a special event permit was given to the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for the annual "Walk MS — Alexandria" on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will begin and end at Voyager Elementary School.

Ice cover at RCC

The council agreed to purchase a used ice cover for the Runestone Community Center for $32,500.

The price was well below the $140,000 estimate for a new cover.

The ice cover was tested last weekend during the Rudy Zweig Decoy Show and worked well, according to management. When the cover was removed, most of the ice remained intact and there was very little work needed.

Without a floor cover, it would cost about $1,410 in part-time wages to remove the ice and to put it back on. Also, the center would lost eight days of ice time. With the cover, part-time labor was reduced to $520 and the center could potentially receive ice time revenue of $3,500.

The ice cover could also benefit dry floor events by allowing more flexibility to schedule dry floor events in between ice events, according to RCC management.

A portable container will need to be rented to store the cover. The estimated cost is $3,000.

The money for the cover will come out of the center's equipment fund and the city's capital improvement fund.