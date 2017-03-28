Sale of land to council member finalized

Monday's action brings an end to a process that began in 2004. The Batesoles paid for the land back in 2005.

Council member Virgil Batesole recused himself from the discussion and vote. The action was approved on a 3-1 vote with Dave Benson voting no.

Council members Todd Jensen and Bobbie Osterberg weren't happy that the transaction took so long. They noted that even though the Batesoles owned the property for 12 years, they did not pay any city, county or school taxes during that time.

When they asked City Planner Mike Weber who caused the delay, he said it was not the city.

Virgil Batesole told the Echo Press that the city delayed in granting the deed.

Other odds and ends from Monday's council meeting not reported in other newspaper stories include:

Award winning project

Alexandria's "Complete Streets Demonstration Project" on North Broadway last summer earned an Environmental Stewardship Award from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

It won the award for Innovations in Public and Stakeholder Engagement.

The project showcased how an effort called the Missing Link could create a more bike and pedestrian friendly access to and from the downtown area from the Central Lakes Trail.

The award will be on display and part of a presentation session at the April 19 MnDOT Environmental Stewardship Conference at the University of Minnesota Continuing Education and Conference Center,

Metal Pick-Up Day

The city's free Metal Pick-Up Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25. Residents who live within the city limits may place metal items near the curb and the items will be hauled away. Forms will be printed in the newspaper and must be returned to city hall.

Tanker conversion

The council agreed to call for bids to replace or convert the Alexandria Fire Department's existing 1988 tanker with a 2009 Freightliner chassis that the department purchased from the Department of Natural Resources for $5,000.

The estimated cost of the conversion is $245,000 and would come out of the fire department's equipment fund.

The conversion is much cheaper than the cost of a new tanker, which is estimated between $400,000 and $425,000.

Budget committee

The council gave final approval to amend city code that relates to a budget committee.

The ordinance confirms that the committee includes the mayor, the city administrator and a council member selected by the council who will serve a two-year term.

Airport hangar policies

The council amended the policies and procedures about leasing space for private hangars constructed at the airport.

When the council authorized private hangars in 2015, it agreed that the policies should be updated to reflect new terms and conditions in new leases. The Airport Commission reviewed the updated policy and recommended approving it.

Gambling licenses

The council approved the following gambling permits — United Way of Douglas and Pope County to sell raffles for events at Alexandria Shooting Park on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26; and Alexandria Area Hockey Association to sell pull-tabs on April 22 at the Runestone Community Center.