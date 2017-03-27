Civil matter, is having a neighbor dispute over a property line and comp is concerned about a problem when surveyor comes back out Tuesday, Alex.

Child abuse, physical, comp witnessed a female possibly hit and also force a child to sit on the ground along a busy road earlier, would like to speak to a deputy and also requesting a welfare check, spoke with comp and person one, all was OK, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp stating there was a male in there asking about prices about 20 minutes ago, male pulled out a bunch of quarters and asked for a $10 bill, had a very large knife strapped into his leg, person did not cause any issues but seemed strange, comp just wanted officer to be aware, Holmes City.

Saturday, March 25

Shooting complaint, heard what sounded like four gunshots in the Cenex area, Garfield.

Suspicious activity, 25 feet before railroad track there has been dumping of garbage on three different occasions, Carlos.

Public assist, male in the jail lobby requesting someone assist him in getting some property out of a forfeited vehicle.

Public assist, would like to know why officers were looking for him earlier, Osakis.

Drug-related activity, vague information on possible drug related activity, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, comp called stating her male friend texted her that his girlfriend had Snapchatted him that she and her brother were in an accident and that the brother is unconscious and she is bleeding a lot, unknown location, Alex.

Sunday, March 26

Public peace, juvenile party, anonymous complaint of an underage party at location, Brandon.

Water rescue/search, male fell through ice in the water, person was able to get out of the water and to shore, Osakis.

Assault, was assaulted by her boyfriend outside the cafe, person one arrested for domestic assault, Garfield.

Trespassing complaint, known unwelcomed male was at property while comp was away at hospital this week, person one was on property with comp's daughter to work on a vehicle, comp stated she wanted person trespassed, person was told he is not allowed back on the property, Garfield.

Criminal damage to property, ex-girlfriend came to get some items and damaged property in his house, also would like a deputy present when she comes back to get the rest of her property, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, March 24

Missing person, comp stated her daughter left their house on foot about an hour ago, arrested for disorderly conduct and to be released when sober.

Death investigation, unresponsive male.

Hit and run, State Hwy 29 S.

Drug-related activity, mandated reporter healthcare worker is concerned because she believes her client’s daughter and friend are smoking marijuana in the house.

Public assist, requesting information on restraining order.

Check welfare of person, concerned about grandchildren, went there for a visit yesterday and home had garbage everywhere and the children have been sleeping in the kitchen, children were in good spirits and did not seem to be in any harm.

Fraud, identity theft.

Suspicious activity, two older cars sitting with people walking around them, during call one vehicle left and another person walked toward church, comp would like an officer to drive by, gone on arrival.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in lobby.

Public assist, 25-year-old female needs evaluation at ER.

Theft, theft from truck.

Traveler’s aid, employee states homeless male needs assistance.

Suicide threats, comp’s boyfriend left on foot and said goodbye to his mom and best friend, male has attempted to cut wrist in the past, smokes weed, no alcohol, has no cell, male not suicidal, went back to his residence to use phone to arrange a place to stay.

Public assist, male party was in ER for an overdose of Mucinex, is not on a hold but concerned for his welfare, was brought in by his wife and she stated she can't deal with this anymore and left, when nurse returned to the room he was gone, unable to locate.

Violation of court order, female knocking on their door, there is an HRO between male and the suspect, person one arrested.

Assault, comp stating a male came in and assaulted a man very badly, victim refused medical treatment and didn't want to press charges.

Suspicious activity, anonymous caller stating someone is trying to buzz into the apartment, was told by management that there has been someone trying to get into the building, made contact with suspicious female party, she stated that she was trying to get in to her friend’s apartment in order to spend the night, advised her not to push other tenant’s room buzzers.

Saturday, March 25

Drug-related activity, caller would not leave name, was told by APD to report any suspicious activity in the park, there are a lot of vehicles parked by the blue trailer, comp states it is a drug house, patrolled the area, no suspicious activity.

Drink driver complaint, comp stating a man was passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot, unable to locate.

Child custody matter, father that does not have rights took child from hockey game, person one took son home and will return to mother at 8:30 p.m., no agreement or court hearing preventing father from seeing children, advised to contact their attorneys regarding custody issues.

Suspicious person, caller advised of a male party walking into town holding a bag with shoes and wearing a dark puff jacket, he's yelling at traffic and causing a scene.

Suspicious person, male party yelling at employees, acting strange and causing problems in the trucker’s lounge, male was advised of no trespass for Pilot and is walking to Sauk Centre.

Civil matter, comp states she is living on the street in Alex and wants help getting the $100,000 her ex owes her, advised how to handle the issue.

Theft, party has magnetic device and he is opening items and hiding them, person one arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of shoplifting gear, theft, possession of a fifth degree controlled substance and no Minnesota driver’s license.

Public assist, person one keeps coming over to his apartment and he does not want her there, advised to call if she returns.

Burning complaint, anonymous complaint of a brushfire at location, spoke with male party, he was unaware of city ordinance, he will take care of the fire, drove by second time and fire is size of common campfire.

Suicide threats, female does not feel safe alone and wants to go in, transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Public assist, male is locked out of his apartment.

Assault, comp and his friend were assaulted.

Sunday, March 26

Suspicious activity, husband caught someone breaking into his pickup, he is currently chasing suspects with a spotlight, unable to locate suspects.

Public assist, jail has a male being released that needs a ride home, transported male party from jail to his residence.

Public assist, sex offender got released from job, he is not supposed to leave work earlier than agreed upon with PO, unable to get ahold of PO and would like someone to escort him home.

Check welfare of person, front glass on door is broken, has not seen the kids in several days.

Utility company call, renters ripped the power lines off the house with a rental truck, landlord called ALP but would like a report.

Trespassing complaint, male with metal detector walking around on comp and neighbor’s yards, comp called back and said he had made contact with the suspect who was searching for his wedding ring. comp said that was fine with him.

Public assist, upset that mom's car is getting trashed by her friends, comp advised social services is involved and he would speak with them, comp had not observed damage and does not know what it is from.

Juvenile trouble, comp reporting he just took his daughter to ER, she was hit by a baseball bat, children were playing baseball when person three accidently hit person one in the head with a foam baseball bat, comp was mad about a comment that person three made after hitting his daughter with the bat, spoke with person three about sensitivity after an accident.

Suspicious activity, her car was gone through last night.

Suspicious activity, two males and a female walking on railroad tracks, he thought they looked suspicious.

Suicide threats, just broke up with girlfriend, she is making suicidal threats and stated she is a block away and is heading to the house, he does not think she has any weapons, female was not suicidal and only wished to talk to comp about upcoming trip and possibly being pregnant.

Suspicious vehicle, wife was working at the church and there is a truck hanging around the lot, male party was waiting at this location to pick up his wife who was doing ministry work at the jail.

Juvenile trouble, comp stating her 14-year-old daughter got mad because she took her phone, female parties having a disagreement, talked the issues out for the night and they went home.

Drug-related activity, lower level smells like marijuana, smelled the odor upon entering the building, made contact with some residents, unable to pinpoint the exact location.

