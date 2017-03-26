Search
    Douglas County Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous ice conditions

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 12:53 p.m.

    After responding to several ATVs and persons breaking through the ice in the past week, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning of unpredictable ice conditions on area lakes. 

    According to a media release issue by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, "Extreme caution must be used if venturing out on the area lakes as the ice conditions can change within a matter of a few feet. If you must go out on the area lakes, wear a life jacket and be prepared to do a self-rescue when you fall through the thin ice."

