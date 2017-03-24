Beltrami County Attorney Annie Claesson-Huseby said Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 34, will likely be charged and arraigned Friday afternoon.

In its statement, the sheriff’s office said Bjerkness had been using the name “Brett Larson,” and claimed he was a student at a Duluth school that has been closed for several years. Bjerknes allegedly used Facebook, Snapchat and email accounts to pose as a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that parents ask their children about any contact with “Brett Larson.” If so, parents are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (218) 333-9111.

Bjerknes is still listed as the middle school’s assistant principal on Bemidji Area Schools’ website.

Superintendent Jim Hess confirmed Bjerknes’ arrest Friday morning.