SkillsUSA competition held today at ATCC

First place winners from today’s competition will advance to the national competition in June.

SkillsUSA is a nationwide partnership of business and industry, vocational students and instructors. Its goals are to motivate students, teach leadership skills, assist teachers in producing quality occupations training, and provide quality workers to business and industry.

This spring, Minnesota celebrates its 50th anniversary of SkillsUSA and Career and Technical Education.

