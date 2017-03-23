Search
    Alexandria junior earns perfect score on ACT

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 11:49 a.m.

    An Alexandria student has become one of the few to score perfectly on the ACT, a standardized test for high school achievement.

    Allison Prestby, a junior at Alexandria Area High School and daughter of Doug and Kelly Prestby, received a 36 on the test. On average, fewer than 0.1 percent of students that take the ACT receive a perfect score.

    The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each subject is scored from 1 to 36, 36 being the highest score possible. A student’s overall score is determined by taking the average of the four scores.

