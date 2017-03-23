Meet the new Pet of the Week: Ratchet (w/video)
The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pet of the Week” - Ratchet.
The LAHS says, "Ratchet was brought into the Lakes Area Humane Society by a concerned citizen who found him on the side of the road with abrasions and wounds on his body. With a lot of love and care Ratchet is now ready to find his new home!"
If you are interested in adopting Ratchet, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.
The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.