Winning Edge Graphics buys Bold Fusion

The Bold Fusion location near Angelina's at 1307 St. Highway 29 N. will close.

Snyder said the buyout allows Winning Edge, which began as a sign and banner business in 1980, to offer better sales and service on apparel.

Snyder said Galligan will be the apparel manager and will work in sales.

Snyder said customers looking for signs or vehicle graphics are also looking to boost their brand with clothing and hats.

"I think it will be a great addition," Snyder said. "We'll be able to serve the customer better in the long run."

In 2014, Winning Edge bought out Eko Bakken, a screen printing and embroidery business, so it was already doing apparel, but Snyder said the addition of some equipment from Bold Fusion will give the business more flexibility and the ability to fill orders more quickly.

Other services Winning Edge provides include business cards, promotional items and engraving for awards.

Winning Edge will have 10 full-time employees with the addition of Galligan.