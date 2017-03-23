Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, March 22

911 hangup, nothing on call back and has had recent medical there, multiple kids in residence, owner runs daycare and saw one of the kids playing with the phone, Alex.

Mentally ill person, two employees called from Douglas Machine stating a man called a few times insisting his daughter-in-law works there (she doesn't), he also stated his wife has been missing for over a month and law enforcement won't do anything, contacted male caller's son and informed him of the issues and calls from his father, son stated he is suffering from dementia, son was going to visit father shortly, did not feel a welfare check was necessary, Alex.

Public assist, comp needs assistance retrieving property at location, Alex.

Suspicious activity, anonymous complaint of a vehicle parked in front of one of the houses, male is kinda shabbily dressed going door to door, Charter Communications employee checking accounts, Alex.

Theft, reporting some money taken from a resident, Evansville.

Public assist, comp wanted to make officers aware of person one, collected multiple drug paraphernalia, small amount of meth and marijuana, placed into evidence for destruction, Evansville.

Public assist, comp stated person one was upset tonight and wanted to know if she and his mom could do anything, spoke with mother and advised her to contact his probation officer and doctors to address her concerns, Nelson.

Public assist, comp would like assistance in removing her drunk boyfriend from the house, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, individuals started out driving around and stopped to look at their phones to find nearest gas station, parties told to move on, Carlos.

Suicide threat, comp is mandated reporter and wants to report male in her garage wants to commit suicide, he does not have any weapons on him at this time, spoke with person one who made some comments that were alarming regarding thoughts of suicide, transported person 1 to ER, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 22

Attempted fraud/scam, attempted to obtain money order from comp, no loss of funds but will forward to other officers for future occurrences.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting some strange findings in one of the rooms, individual who rented room taped plastic over fire alarm, checked the room and did not locate anything else suspicious, nothing further at this time.

Property damage crash, minor, 13th Ave W/Douglas St.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp got a phone call asking her if she could hear them and she said yes, they went on to tell her she was part of a $200,000 winnings and she hung up, she wanted to report since she said "yes" at the beginning of the call, comp is not out any money at this time, only wants this documented.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Criminal damage to property, reports of graffiti within the area.

Public assist, comp has some issues with her landlord and has questions on some legalities, will look into renters rights via statutes and follow up with comp.

Suspicious activity.

911 hangup, got call from station land line and hang up, comp called back and they have a shoplifter.

Telephone calls/harassment, comp reporting harassment by text, spoke with comp and left voicemail for suspect.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting someone was banging on both of his doors, this has happened twice today, when he went to the door they were leaving in a black four-door older car, will patrol area for evening, found broken window later.

Suspicious activity, there is a white Ford Explorer outside Raapers, there is a guy with a skateboard trying to get in the vehicle, he has a hammer in his hands, male party gone on arrival, vehicle still outside and not gone through.

Check welfare of person, comp requesting help with his son who is depressed, person calmed down and was going to stay in a hotel room with his dad.

Check welfare of person, person was transported to ER.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.