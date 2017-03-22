Fish and Wildlife obtains wetland easement

The easement will protect the wetland basins while still allowing agricultural use of the property.

Two representatives from the Fish and Wildlife Service from Fergus Falls, Blake Kinsley and Larry Martin, provided information about the acquisition to the Douglas County commissioners on Tuesday morning at their regular board meeting.

The commissioners unanimously approved the certification of the acquisition.

In a letter to the county sent prior to the board meeting, Kinsley explained that the landowner, Kuhlman, will retain primary responsibility for weed control, recreational use, access and will continue to be responsible for payment of property taxes.

Kinsley explained that the land is not open to the public, but remains private land. He said there will still be signs that indicate no hunting and no trespassing.

The land is being purchased with funds from the Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp Act, which Martin said is duck stamp money.

"This has nothing to do with the Legacy funding," he told the commissioners.

About wetland easements

An easement is a legal right to use another person's land for a specific purpose, in this case a wetland easement. When someone is granted an easement, he — or in this case, the Fish and Wildlife Service — is granted the legal right to use the property, but the legal title to the land itself remains with the owner of the land — in this case, Kuhlman.

The agreement with a landowner protects the wetlands on their land from being burned, drained, filled or leveled in perpetuity. The landowner receives a one-time payment for protecting the wetlands. If something were to happen to the landowner, the easement is permanent so any future owners would be bound by the easement. The property can be sold, passed on to heirs or given to somebody else, but the easement goes with it.

When protected wetlands go through dry cycles, they can be farmed, grazed or hayed without violating the agreement. The land remains in private control and the landowner controls access to these wetlands.

In other board action

The commissioners approved several items from Land and Resource Management Director Dave Rush, including the following:

• Excavator/landscaper licenses for Braaten Masonry, LLC, Glenwood; Brown Excavation, Inc., Glenwood; and Brundell Landscaping, Inc., Alexandria.

• The final plat for Wahtomin Trail Estates, a four-lot plat in Ida Township. Rush indicated that all requirements were met.

• The final plat for Lake Darling Resort, which is the conversion of an existing resort — Viking Trail Resort — into a different resort. The new resort on Lake Darling will have 11 duplexes instead of the previous 14 cabins. Rush noted that all taxes are paid in full and that all requirements have been met.

• The preliminary plat for Brophy Landing Garages, which will be storage garages at Brophy Lake Resort, LLC.

• The conditional use permit for Brophy Lake Resort, LLC, to allow development of 43 garages that are to be used for storage only.

• The conditional use permit to Leon and Linda Hoppe to allow a wireless 19-foot free-standing tower and a 10-foot by 4-foot platform. The tower will be in Miltona Township off of County Road 114. Rush noted that there are no requirements as far as lighting is concerned from the Federal Aviation Administration because the tower is less than 200-feet in height.

• The conditional use permit to Joseph and Cindy Giroux to allow a boarding facility for up to 30 horses and a riding arena. This will be in Carlos Township off of County Roads 34 and 61.