Law enforcement blotter: Monday, March 20

Suspicious vehicle, female sitting on male with his pants off, said they were talking, told them to find another place to talk, Miltona.

Public assist, gave person one a ride home from the west side of the jail, Alex.

Harassment, comp in the lobby report his ex, person one, has hacked his Facebook account and is posting harassing comments and pictures under his account, the posts were deleted, comp was advised to change his password and explained the HRO process if the problems with his ex continue, Alex.

Fire, grass.

Trespassing complaint, comp received a call that person one is on the property and there is smoke coming out of the property like he's got a fire built for heat or something to that effect, comp would like a call back, checked property, he was not there, Garfield.

Suspicious activity, comp interrupted person one attempting to break into the patio door at residence, male had gloves on and was attempting to get the door open, had a knife on him and he ran and jumped into truck and headed south on Co Rd 74, no entry or evidence of forced entry, Nelson.

Vehicle through ice, 90-year-old male out on the lake and his four-wheeler broke through the ice partially, male is walking back to shore, making arrangements to have it removed, Lake Ida.

Suspicious activity, comp found beer cans and garbage in front of the business about two weeks ago on two different occasions, requested extra patrol, Miltona.

Fire, grass, three separate fires in the ditch of Co Rd 13, no one was around, unaware how fire started, Carlos.

Fire, grass, small fire put out with grass rig, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, March 20

Criminal damage to property, neighbor's car was just attacked by a baseball bat or similar object, driver's side mirror smashed.

Mentally ill person, wife is mentally unstable and he is trying to convince her to go to Er, would like some help, she is not dangerous at this time, transported to ER for eval at comps request.

Criminal damage to property, comp reporting someone hit her car while she was at work last night.

Criminal damage to property, comp reporting his car was hit overnight at location.

Theft, white Volvo trailer says American Van Lines had the tags stolen off it it overnight.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Fight/assault, comp called and stated four to five people at the building by Holiday were in the entrance and fighting, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, found an item he thinks may be stolen.

Suspicious activity, lady that lives on 6th Ave has asked comp to call cops if a Cadillac is in the driveway and it is, person one is the renter and she arrived on scene at the same time as officer, she said she had a falling out with person two recently, but things were better now, will call if she needs anything else.

Suspicious activity, suspicious happenings at the neighbor's house, possibly drugs and comp is uncomfortable.

Trespassing complaint, would like to talk to an officer regarding extra patrol in the trailer park in reference to person one, comp said she thought she saw person one walking from the trailer he was evicted from, but can't say it was him for sure.

Child abuse, neglect, young male left a baby outside of DQ on his bike by itself, the baby is also improperly dressed for the weather. Juvenile trouble, three males walking across the pond at park, spoke with them about the safety of the ice they said they will stay off of it.

Juvenile trouble, mother stated 11-year-old is assaulting her.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated a four-door greyish Suburban was outside parked on the road for a half hour, comp was not able to get plate, believes vehicle is up to no good and is concerned for her and her daughter.

