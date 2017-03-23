Search
    Getting a jump on spring

    Posted Today at 3:14 p.m.
    Bryce Brickweg transplants pansies in the greenhouse at Colorful Seasons Garden Center in Alexandria last Wednesday. Although it has looked like spring for a while in the greenhouse, the first actual day of spring was Monday. The spring equinox occurs each year when days and nights reach approximately the same length. The length of days will now gradually increase until the summer solstice on June 21, which is the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)1 / 2
    Freshly-planted pansies add color to one section of the greenhouse at Colorful Seasons Garden Center. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)2 / 2

    Bryce Brickweg transplanted pansies in the greenhouse at Colorful Seasons Garden Center in Alexandria last Wednesday. Although it has looked like spring for a while in the greenhouse, the first actual day of spring was Monday. The spring equinox occurs each year when days and nights reach approximately the same length. The length of days will now gradually increase until the summer solstice on June 21, which is the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer.

