$915,000 in school projects approved

These are just some of the capital improvement projects approved at the Alexandria School District's regular school board meeting Monday night.

Trevor Peterson, the district's business director, asked for approval for about $915,000 in capital improvements during the 2017-18 school year.

He provided highlights before board members made their decision.

"There will be extensive work done on the pool at Discovery," Peterson told board members. The work includes sandblasting and painting the interior of the pool, which is estimated at $35,000, along with a sanitation system that will cost around $42,000, he said.

"It's a pretty significant cost, but it's for the safety of the people. Not just the students, but everyone who uses the pool," said Peterson.

He said the system, which uses ultraviolet light inside a filter, is the newest thing for pools. By using it, the pool won't require as many chemicals and it won't have to be sandblasted and repainted as often. Peterson said the hope is that the district won't have to repaint again for another 10 years or even longer.

A wish-list item on the capital improvement list is the replacement of the starting blocks in the pool, which would cost $43,000. Peterson said the starting blocks aren't a "have to" project, but a "that would be nice to have" project as the current starting blocks are wearing out.

Peterson also talked about a project at the high school, which will include a traffic study. The entrance driveways will be widened, which is going to cost $50,000. Peterson said that these are improvements that need to be made.

Both the schools in Garfield and Miltona will soon be getting new lockers at a cost of $19,000 and $22,000, respectively. Miltona will also be getting $32,000 for playground equipment. Peterson told board members that that was the same amount that was spent on equipment in Garfield.

In the transportation department, the district will be replacing the transportation shop roof at a cost of $22,000.

Peterson told board members that about two-thirds of the budgeted items are pretty firm and the dollar amounts are pretty solid, especially on the bigger projects.

"A lot of things can change throughout the year. If we need to shift some items around, we can, but I am seeking approval tonight for the items as they are listed," said Peterson.

The motion to accept the capital improvement projects as presented was unanimously approved.