Two killed when truck hits taxi in St. Cloud

The crash happened on southbound Highway 10 at the intersection of Saint Germain Street about 7:20 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Dodge Caravan operating as a taxi was stopped at a red light when a Freightliner truck came up from behind and rear ended the van.

The Patrol said the taxi driver, a 66-year-old man from Sartell, Thomas Leroy Findlay, was killed, along with a 22-year-old passenger, Emily Renee Letourneau, of Big Lake.

A second female passenger, Marche Daniel Price, 24, of New Hope, was taken to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol said the driver of the truck was James Delbert Cockram, 61, of Owatonna. He was not injured.

Lt. Tiffani Nielson said troopers did not suspect Cockram was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but that toxicology tests will make that determination.

“We don’t know yet why he hit the stopped vehicle,” she said.

The Patrol said roads were dry at the time. Nielson said troopers have completed the initial part of the accident reconstruction, but that it will be four to six weeks before the investigation is completed.