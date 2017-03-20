Underwood woman dies after fall from horse
UNDERWOOD, Minn. -- An Underwood woman died after she fell from her horse Wednesday afternoon, March 15.
According to a report released by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Kirsten Laney, 48, and a friend were riding horses about 3 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near Laney’s home in Underwood when Laney’s horse was spooked.
Laney fell from the horse and suffered a fatal head injury, according to the sheriff’s office report.
No other details were available.
Underwood is about 12 miles east of Fergus Falls.