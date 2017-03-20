Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Underwood woman dies after fall from horse

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:02 a.m.

    UNDERWOOD, Minn. -- An Underwood woman died after she fell from her horse Wednesday afternoon, March 15.

    According to a report released by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Kirsten Laney, 48, and a friend were riding horses about 3 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near Laney’s home in Underwood when Laney’s horse was spooked.

    Laney fell from the horse and suffered a fatal head injury, according to the sheriff’s office report.

    No other details were available.

    Underwood is about 12 miles east of Fergus Falls.

    Explore related topics:NewsOtter Tail Countyaccidentskirsten laneyunderwoodHorse
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement