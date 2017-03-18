Search
    Two more arrests made in Minn. standoff

    By Forum News Service on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:39 p.m.

    BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Two people -- one of whom is a juvenile -- were arrested Friday, a day after allegedly escaping the scene of a standoff near Cass Lake.

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office initially said they were searching for two juveniles following the hours-long Thursday-morning incident. The release, sent Friday, March 17, said a 16-year-old juvenile and a 22-year-old male were arrested.

    Eight people were initially detained after the standoff and four were taken to the Beltrami County Jail where authorities said they would await formal charges. As of 4 p.m. Friday, at least two of those four individuals -- Sharla Rae Jones, 26, and Douglas Allen Butcher, 22 -- had been charged with obstructing the legal process.

    According to the release, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a “distraught” woman at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday reporting she needed help. The woman did tell police people inside the house had guns.

    At the scene, law enforcement realized there were multiple people in the house. SWAT personnel also arrived and began negotiating with the group inside, the release said.

