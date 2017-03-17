Bridge at Osakis exit to close March 27

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's $1.2 million project means:

• I-94 at the Osakis exit will be reduced to a single lane as needed through early July.

• There will be some overnight closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) of I-94.

• Drivers on Highway 27 and Douglas County 3 that would normally use the bridge will be detoured through West Union.

• Drivers heading to Osakis on I-94 will need to exit at Alexandria or West Union at certain times although the ramps at the I-94/Highway 27 interchange will remain open until further notice.

The project will rebuild the surface of the bridge deck, resurface the approaches and ramps at the interchange and upgrade railings and guardrails.

Updates will be available from MnDOT's project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/2017/osakis.