    Alexandria's J.C. Penney store not on closure list

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:32 p.m.
    The J.C. Penney location in Viking Plaza in Alexandria was not on a closure list released by the company. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

    Eight J.C. Penney stores in Minnesota are slated for closing but not the Alexandria location, according to a list the company released as part of its plans to close 138 stores nationwide.

    Store locations on the closure list include Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls and Winona in Minnesota.

    The Alexandria location is in Viking Plaza.

    In North Dakota stores in Wahpeton, Dickinson and Jamestown are closing.

    Also slated for closure are South Dakota stores in Watertown, Mitchell, Yankton and Pierre. In Wisconsin, a store in Richland Center is among four in the state to shut down.

    J.C. Penney Co. said about 5,000 positions nationwide will be affected by the store closings, most of which are expected to occur in June.

    The company said it will provide outplacement support services for eligible employees.

    Most affected stores will start the liquidation process on April 17, the company said.

