AgweekTV: Aftermath of DAPL protest continues for farmers & ranchers
Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, and its protesters, have been a one-two punch for farmers and ranchers in Morton and Sioux counties in central North Dakota. The protest started last year, over Standing Rock Sioux concerns about pipeline leaks and water purity.
It quickly drew international attention, bringing in protesters from all over the country. They were there to protect the earth and water, but when it was over, they left an environmental disaster and the pipeline company has not been able to finish cleaning up the construction sites.
Mikkel Pates traveled to the protest area to see what's next for farmers and ranchers there.
