Township elections spring a few surprises

Here's a look at the results: (Elections in Brandon and Miltona townships take place on even-numbered years in November.)

Alexandria Township: Russell Niskanen was re-elected as supervisor. No one filed for the other open supervisor spot, currently held by Julie Feuling, so township officials are in the process of contacting eligible write-in candidates to see who will accept the position.

Belle River Township: Supervisor Doug Steidl and Treasurer Jodi Niblett were running unopposed and were both re-elected.

Carlos Township: Supervisor Rod Meyers and Treasurer Dean Yohnke, both incumbents, faced no challengers on the ballot and were re-elected.

Evansville Township: Only one position was up for election — Tony Wright's supervisor spot. He was running unopposed and was re-elected.

Holmes City Township: Darin Weisel will replace long-time supervisor Art Isackson, who retired. Weisel was running unopposed.

Hudson Township: Challenger Jeff Tvrdik mounted a write-in campaign to defeat incumbent supervisor Roxanne Westergren. Tvrdik received 32 votes to Westergren's 24. Another write-in candidate, Travis Pearson, received seven votes.

Ida Township: Michael Steidl, an incumbent supervisor, was re-elected. He was running unopposed.

LaGrand Township: There was a three-way race for a three-year supervisor spot held by Steven Schmidt. Dick Miller was the winner with 139 votes. Schmidt received 33 votes and Joe Swartz received 19.

Lake Mary Township: Three positions were up for election and only one candidate filed for each spot — James Schmidt for the three-year supervisor term, Donna Hoeper for the two-year supervisor term and Julie Freier for treasurer. They all won. Schmidt and Freier are incumbents. Hoeper will replace Brad Brejcha, who stepped down from the board.

Leaf Valley Township: Incumbent Keith Schultz prevailed in a contested supervisor race, defeating Bruce Campbell, 71 to 12. Two other incumbent officials, Supervisor Brent Ost and Treasurer, Barb Guenther, faced no challengers and were re-elected.

Lund Township: In a supervisor race, challenger Mike Stramer defeated incumbent Troy Hart by a margin of 56 to 19. Renae Odens was re-elected as treasurer and Jessica Anderson, who was running unopposed, replaces long-time clerk Tom Reddick, who retired.

Millerville Township: Incumbent Supervisor Larry Carlson was re-elected and Nancy Reitmeier will replace incumbent Treasurer Patricia Bock, who retired. They were both running unopposed.

Moe Township: Incumbent Supervisor Lynn Bushard didn't file but was still re-elected through write-in votes. Incumbent Treasurer Florence Chlian, who was unopposed, was also re-elected.

Orange Township: The two incumbents up for election — Supervisor Bruce Massmann and Treasurer Newton Earl — were both unopposed and re-elected.

Osakis Township: Incumbent Supervisor Brian Niehoff was running unopposed and was re-elected.

Solem Township: Supervisor Curt Hamen and Treasurer Kevin Holl, who were both running unopposed, were re-elected.

Spruce Hill Township: Larry Skoglund was re-elected as supervisor and Jesse Lusty was re-elected as treasurer. They were both running unopposed.

Urness Township: John Plaster was re-elected as supervisor. Ryan Haseman was elected to a one-year term supervisor position previously held by James Thompson. Plaster and Haseman were running unopposed.