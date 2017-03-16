Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Township elections spring a few surprises

    By Al Edenloff Today at 8:21 a.m.

    Elections in 18 of Douglas County's 20 townships took place Tuesday and yielded a few surprises — a successful write-in campaign in Hudson Township and new supervisors replacing incumbents in LaGrand and Lund townships.

    Here's a look at the results: (Elections in Brandon and Miltona townships take place on even-numbered years in November.)

    Alexandria Township: Russell Niskanen was re-elected as supervisor. No one filed for the other open supervisor spot, currently held by Julie Feuling, so township officials are in the process of contacting eligible write-in candidates to see who will accept the position.

    Belle River Township: Supervisor Doug Steidl and Treasurer Jodi Niblett were running unopposed and were both re-elected.

    Carlos Township: Supervisor Rod Meyers and Treasurer Dean Yohnke, both incumbents, faced no challengers on the ballot and were re-elected.

    Evansville Township: Only one position was up for election — Tony Wright's supervisor spot. He was running unopposed and was re-elected.

    Holmes City Township: Darin Weisel will replace long-time supervisor Art Isackson, who retired. Weisel was running unopposed.

    Hudson Township: Challenger Jeff Tvrdik mounted a write-in campaign to defeat incumbent supervisor Roxanne Westergren. Tvrdik received 32 votes to Westergren's 24. Another write-in candidate, Travis Pearson, received seven votes.

    Ida Township: Michael Steidl, an incumbent supervisor, was re-elected. He was running unopposed.

    LaGrand Township: There was a three-way race for a three-year supervisor spot held by Steven Schmidt. Dick Miller was the winner with 139 votes. Schmidt received 33 votes and Joe Swartz received 19.

    Lake Mary Township: Three positions were up for election and only one candidate filed for each spot — James Schmidt for the three-year supervisor term, Donna Hoeper for the two-year supervisor term and Julie Freier for treasurer. They all won. Schmidt and Freier are incumbents. Hoeper will replace Brad Brejcha, who stepped down from the board.

    Leaf Valley Township: Incumbent Keith Schultz prevailed in a contested supervisor race, defeating Bruce Campbell, 71 to 12. Two other incumbent officials, Supervisor Brent Ost and Treasurer, Barb Guenther, faced no challengers and were re-elected.

    Lund Township: In a supervisor race, challenger Mike Stramer defeated incumbent Troy Hart by a margin of 56 to 19. Renae Odens was re-elected as treasurer and Jessica Anderson, who was running unopposed, replaces long-time clerk Tom Reddick, who retired.

    Millerville Township: Incumbent Supervisor Larry Carlson was re-elected and Nancy Reitmeier will replace incumbent Treasurer Patricia Bock, who retired. They were both running unopposed.

    Moe Township: Incumbent Supervisor Lynn Bushard didn't file but was still re-elected through write-in votes. Incumbent Treasurer Florence Chlian, who was unopposed, was also re-elected.

    Orange Township: The two incumbents up for election — Supervisor Bruce Massmann and Treasurer Newton Earl — were both unopposed and re-elected.

    Osakis Township: Incumbent Supervisor Brian Niehoff was running unopposed and was re-elected.

    Solem Township: Supervisor Curt Hamen and Treasurer Kevin Holl, who were both running unopposed, were re-elected.

    Spruce Hill Township: Larry Skoglund was re-elected as supervisor and Jesse Lusty was re-elected as treasurer. They were both running unopposed.

    Urness Township: John Plaster was re-elected as supervisor. Ryan Haseman was elected to a one-year term supervisor position previously held by James Thompson. Plaster and Haseman were running unopposed.

    Explore related topics:NewsElectionTownshipsDouglas County
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness