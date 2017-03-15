Western Minnesota man's history of scams takes another turn

Blake Andrew Sundvor, also known as Blake Mastin, 34, and a former National Guard mechanic, had stiffer charges dismissed.

According to court records, on Oct. 29, 2015, a trooper investigated a report from an area couple with problems transferring a motor vehicle title. They had answered a Craigslist ad and purchased a 2000 Chevy 3500 pickup truck for $6,000 from Sundvor, who allegedly told them he was an auto dealer and filled out Diesel Performance City in the seller's portion of the title.

He had bought the pickup about a month earlier for $3,800 from Hanson's Auto Sales in Detroit Lakes.

His maneuvers allegedly made it nearly impossible for the couple to secure legal title to the truck.

Last month, Sundvor appeared before District Judge Jay Carlson, who ordered him to serve 40 days in jail, stayed one year, and fined him $400 plus $732 in court fees. He was ordered to pay restitution, and was placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

The charges pale in comparison to some other scams Sundvor has been involved in over the years..

In 2011, Sundvor was accused of falsely contracting with Hummer owners in California, Ohio, Montana and Michigan; as well as Alberta and British Columbia in Canada, for the sale of products and/or services on which he never delivered. The total value of the services/products identified in the complaint was approximately $45,000.

For example, Sundvor allegedly contracted with a California man via the Internet to perform a duramax conversion and other mechanical work on a 1993 H-1 Hummer in September 2008. The complainant, identified as R.J., said Sundvor was paid in excess of $20,500 for the work, yet according to an independent mechanic who evaluated the vehicle in February 2009, it would require approximately $10,000 in repairs just to bring it back to its original condition.

A number of other Hummer owners also lost money dealing with Sundvor. In February of 2013, Sundvor was given a stayed prison sentence on conditions including completion of 90 days in jail and up to 10 years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $85 in court fines and fees. A third theft by swindle charge was dismissed.

In June 2010, KSTP-TV and KARE11 in the Twin Cities latched onto a great story: Detroit Lakes National Guard mechanic Blake Mastin had designed a unique cap to stop the then-gushing Gulf oil spill.

He was said to have used the cap to quell a broken water main during the 2009 flood in Fargo; that he had negotiated with BP and had quit his job with the National Guard to work on the oil spill full time. He also said he was heading to Washington to testify about his invention before Congress.

But in less than a day, according to the David Brauer blog on Minnpost: "The story had sprung more leaks than a BP well. St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Jessica Fleming wrote a 1,300-word exposé in which a BP spokesman flatly denied using Mastin's design. A National Guard spokesman issued a similar disavowal; as it turned out, the mechanic was being discharged 'for lying about a felony conviction.' A Fargo engineer had never heard of Mastin or his device. There was no Congressional testimony."

Sundvor has a long criminal record, and "has a history of telling tales and duping business partners," according to a July 2010 story.

Mastin's criminal record includes two felony convictions from 2005 — one for theft and one for issuing a dishonored check. He also was convicted of gross misdemeanor theft in 2003.

Other crimes in his background include dishonored checks and a domestic assault, according to the Pioneer Press.