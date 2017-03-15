Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, March 14

Neighbor dispute, comp was upset that neighbor was parking his fish house on common lot and the lot is not for storage, spoke to female at residence, she will have someone move it, Alex.

Public assist, comp has questions about a tenant that won't pay rent, comp was advised to seek legal counsel or eviction process, civil matter, Kensington.

Child custody matter, comp has questions regarding her baby's dad who is not returning her child, comp claims she has full custody, person two sent paperwork showing legal guardianship over their son, person one had no custody paperwork, stated she will call social services in the morning, Alex.

Harassment, comp wants a phone call from a deputy to answer some questions regarding a male party that is staying with her, comp states he is verbally harassing her, Kensington.

Tuesday, March 14

Public assist, flagged down to give info about people in a vehicle possibly smoking marijuana, followed suspect vehicle, no conduct observed.

Suspicious person, comp called in a male dressed in all black lurking around the store, person two called back and said officers could cancel, male was a new hire at Burger King.

Public assist, female has been staying there for a couple of days and comp is trying to kick her out but she won't leave, person one transported to social services and then United Way for housing assistance.

Child protection issue, received a report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, anonymous complaint of three to four people in the parking lot and they made comp nervous, staring at people and peering around the building at people passing, parties were waiting for Rainbow Rider bus to get to work.

Public assist, basketball escort.

Theft, comp would like to report theft from March 7.

Public assist, comp states he's an employee at business and they are accusing him of theft and it's getting heated, comp wanted officers to stand by while he left employment to make sure there were no issues.

Property damage crash, manager reporting a vehicle has hit the building, there is damage to both, 22nd Ave E.

Drug-related activity, four males rolling doobies in the parking lot, unable to locate.

Suicide threats, comp spoke with daughter two hours ago, she is upset about some threats made to her, comp thinks she could be suicidal, she made statement that she may as well just kill herself, no known weapons and no method given, no suicidal comments were made, subject stated that she is safe and was having harassment issues with an ex-roommate, advised of HRO process.

Utility company call, phone line down, ALP removed the wire.

Check welfare of person, comp has not heard from daughter for a week, Pope County checked residence in Lowry and female party no longer lives there, contact was made with her and she is hanging out at Fat Daddy's, left voicemail for comp advising him of

the information found.

Burglary, comp reporting a burglary from Sunday.

Juvenile trouble, two males are jumping out in front of vehicles on 3rd, last seen entering Papa John’s.

Check welfare of person, comp talks to person once a month and hasn't spoken with him since Christmas, appeared that person no longer lives at the listed address, comp was curious about person one's whereabouts

