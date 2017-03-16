Update: Why were charges reduced in drunk driving case?

A plea agreement in the case of a 42-year-old Sauk Centre woman accused of hitting a toddler with her car while driving drunk in Alexandria was rejected Monday.

Becky Lynn Laforge agreed to plead guilty to one of the three charges – criminal vehicular operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm while driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or more within two hours of the crash, which is a gross misdemeanor.

She was willing to serve 30 days in jail and complete a chemical use assessment if the county attorney’s office dropped two remaining charges – felony criminal vehicular operation causing "substantial bodily harm" with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 within two hours of the crash, and third degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, a gross misdemeanor.

Judge Ann Carrott, however, didn’t agree with the jail time and didn’t accept the plea.

Laforge was initially charged with six counts. Three charges were dismissed in January – two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation causing "great bodily harm" and a misdemeanor of driving a vehicle while impaired.

Several factors led to the reduced charges, according to County Attorney Chad Larson.

The toddler and his mother have moved out of the county and have not responded to correspondence from his office, according to Larson. “I have no physical location of their whereabouts for purposes of issuing subpoenas for the trial, which was scheduled for March 6,” Larson said in an email to the newspaper.

The most serious charges in this case were dismissed because the medical reports, which were not available when the case was initially charged, revealed that the injuries sustained by the child were less serious than the initial charges alleged. “Those charges were not supported by probable cause once we obtained the medical records,” Larson said.

Also, analysis of the “black box” from Laforge’s vehicle revealed that she was not speeding at the time of impact, contrary to witness statements, Larson said.

A jury trial is now scheduled to begin May 1 unless an acceptable agreement can be reached before then.

The 23-month-old toddler, Cori Holmes, was struck on the 700 block of Jefferson Street about 7:30 p.m. on April 23, 2016. When officers arrived, they found the young boy unresponsive in the roadway. He was also having difficulty breathing.

While talking with Laforge, who was driving the car, an officer noticed that she had bloodshot, watery eyes and he detected alcohol on her breath, according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary breath test indicated Laforge had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.187, more than twice the legal limit, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told officers that Laforge tried to leave the scene but they prevented her from doing so by standing in front of the car and taking her keys.

Three passengers in the car told officers that they had been drinking with Laforge at a bar and were on their way to another bar.

Laforge told officers that she decided to take the "back roads," which is why they were driving on Jefferson Street in the residential area. Laforge said that the child came from the left of the roadway and that she tried to brake and swerve but hit the child.

The child was taken to the Douglas County Hospital, later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center and discharged.

Laforge served two days in jail before posting bail and has complied with the conditions of her release.