Becky Lynn Laforge agreed to plead guilty to one of the three charges — criminal vehicular operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm while driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or more within two hours of the crash, which is a gross misdemeanor.

She was willing to serve 30 days in jail and complete a chemical use assessment if the county attorney's office dropped two remaining charges — felony criminal vehicular operation causing "substantial bodily harm" with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 within two hours of the crash, and third degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, a gross misdemeanor.

Judge Ann Carrott, however, didn't agree with the jail time and didn't accept the plea.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial on March 6 but that was canceled because of the potential plea agreement. A jury trial is now scheduled to begin May 1 unless an acceptable agreement can be reached before then.

Laforge was initially charged with six counts. Three charges were dismissed in January — two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation causing "great bodily harm" and a misdemeanor of driving a vehicle while impaired.

The toddler, Cori Holmes, was struck on the 700 block of Jefferson Street about 7:30 p.m. on April 23, 2016. When officers arrived, they found the young boy unresponsive in the roadway. He was also having difficulty breathing.

While talking with Laforge, who was driving the car, an officer noticed that she had bloodshot, watery eyes and he detected alcohol on her breath, according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary breath test indicated Laforge had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.187, more than twice the legal limit, according to the complaint.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling about 40 mph in the 30 mph zone moments before the collision.

They told officers that Laforge tried to leave the scene but they prevented her from doing so by standing in front of the car and taking her keys.

Three passengers in the car told officers that they had been drinking with Laforge at a bar and were on their way to another bar.

Laforge told officers that she decided to take the "back roads," which is why they were driving on Jefferson Street in the residential area. Laforge said that the child came from the left of the roadway and that she tried to brake and swerve but hit the child.

The child was taken to the Douglas County Hospital and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center because of the severity of his injuries.

Laforge served two days in jail before posting bail and has complied with the conditions of her release.