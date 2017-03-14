Law enforcement blotter: Monday, March 13

Public assist, comp's battery is dead and needs a tow to jump the battery, Miltona.

Criminal damage to property, had some pull behind trailers with the locks cut off, two locks were removed, unsure if anything was stolen, Alex.

Suspicious activity, caller said that he found two sets of footprints that lead up to his shed and entered, the caller said that he didn't see anything missing and did not want a deputy to respond, Nelson.

Civil matter, Comp lives in Osakis, was storing a trailer and boat at an acquaintance's house, the house and property were sold last summer, comp was advised to seek legal counsel.

Suspicious activity, caller had someone ring her doorbell about 10 minutes ago, there was no one at the door when she opened it, walked around the house and did not locate any fresh tracks, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, March 13

Drug-related activity, employee found what looks like a baggie of marijuana by one of the pumps, small amount of marijuana placed in evidence for destruction.

Property damage crash, minor, 10th Ave E/Irving St.

Property damage crash, minor, Co Rd 46 SW/Nevada St.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, comp found a makeshift shanty on the data trail between McKay and Birch, looks as if some kids made a fort.

Check welfare of person, neighbor upstairs sounds like he is falling a lot, spoke with person one who was intoxicated but doing fine, he stated he did not need any help.

Public assist, has questions regarding sex trafficking she believes she saw, comp observed female attempting to obtain money from passers near Walmart for a bus ticket to Tuscon, AZ, will attempt to make contact with female and see if any assistance may be provided.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Hit and run, State Hwy 29 S.

Telephone calls/harassment, harassing text messages, advised of HRO process, left message for person one to stop contacting the comp.

Assault, comp is patient at hospital and is reporting another female patient punched her up by the nurses station, comp stated she licked her lips and the patient who struck her thought she was a snake.