Five things to know from city council

Last week, Governor Mark Dayton signed the bill authorizing liquor stores to be open on Sundays — something that hasn't been allowed since Minnesota became a state in 1858.

The law takes effect on July 2 and allows sales from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Cities have the authority to approve more restrictive hours but according to new information City Administrator Marty Schultz received from the League of Minnesota Cities, cities can't prohibit liquor stores from being open.

Liquor stores can decide whether or not they will be open on Sundays.

The council scheduled a public hearing to discuss the issue at its April 10 meeting.

A preliminary reading of the ordinance would have to take place no later than the June 12 meeting in order for the liquor stores to be open on July 2.

Of the three liquor stores in Alexandria, two are owned by the city — Plaza Liquor and Downtown Liquor. The other store is Cashwise Liquor.

Traffic study near school

Is there a way to make the intersection of Pioneer Road and 43rd Ave. East — the main driveway to the Alexandria Area High School — safer?

The council wants to find out. It directed City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven to draft a request for proposals from qualified transportation engineering firms to conduct an intersection control evaluation at the site. The council will look over the proposal before it is sent.

The cost is estimated at $15,000. The city will pay half and the school district and Knute Nelson, which operates Grand Arbor along Pioneer Road, agreed to cover the rest.

They are all concerned about the current traffic situation at the intersection and are worried that it will worsen as more development occurs in the vicinity of Pioneer Road.

At peak times, the intersection experiences significant delays of vehicles entering and leaving the high school. Several crashes have also occurred at the site.

There are several options for improving traffic flow but it's complex because of the amount of traffic, the timing of peak traffic volume and the configuration of adjacent street network, according to Schoonhoven.

The city's highway committee recommended getting quotes to conduct an analysis and recommendations for potential solutions which could include a four-way stop, traffic lights or other options.

Such a study will be required if the city ultimately decides to use state aid funds to improve the intersection, Schoonhoven said.

E-cigarette sampling

The city is considering tightening its tobacco regulations by prohibiting the free sampling of products, including electronic or e-cigarettes.

Horizon Public Health provided the city with the suggested changes, which reflect the changes in federal tobacco regulations that took effect last August.

City staff is recommending the council to modify the city's ordinance so it lines up with the federal regulations.

Federal regulation now prohibits sampling of tobacco, tobacco-related devices, electronic delivery devices, and nicotine or lobelia products. This was the source of significant discussion when the city last modified its tobacco ordinance.

Prospective buyers would still be able to smell or handle the products.

The council set a public hearing for April 10 to discuss possible changes.

Paving project at museum

A paving project will take place soon at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum.

The council voted 3-2 to partner with the museum to pave two short streets — First Ave. and Second Ave. West.

First Ave. is a 130-foot gravel section of road. Run-off from the Runestone Museum and the Downtown Liquor lot has created a deep groove in the road that's not traffic friendly, according to Bruce Olson, director of the Legacy of the Lakes Museum. In the past, volunteers and city crews have had to continually fill and grade the area as an annual expense.

Second Ave. is located west of the museum off of Third Ave. and serves as an entrance to the gardens and boat house. Paving the road will make a positive impression with visitors, said Olson. The museum will add trees and landscaping.

The council also agreed to help the museum to surface the remaining footprint of the former Tischer Building, including the circular area by the big oak tree.

The cost of the paving project is estimated at no more than $30,000. It will come out of the public works' asphalt budget, which is used to pave streets that have no other funding source available.

Bob Kuhlman and Todd Jensen voted against the paving project. Kuhlman said several unpaved streets in his area, including Deerwood Drive, are in bad shape and have been waiting to be fixed for years.

Special events

The council issued two special event permits for:

--The Freedom First Riders 10th annual Bike Show on April 8-9 at the Runestone Community Center. Proceeds will go to support motorcycle rights, education and local charities. Garden Center will serve food and alcohol under its caterer's permit.

--The Alexandria Jaycees' third annual Ole Oppe Fest on May 26-29 at Big Ole Central Park. A portion of Second Ave. will be blocked off from Broadway to Kenwood Street for outdoor activities, including free live music, a beer garden and a "wing ding" sauce contest. Garden Center will provide the food and alcohol, and it received a temporary off-premise community festival liquor license.

The council tabled a permit for the Alexandria Area Hockey Association's first-ever "Bags and Beer" fundraiser planned for April 22 at the RCC at the request of organizers. They plan to resubmit the application for the event, which includes a craft beer expo and bean bag tournament.