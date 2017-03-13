City hires company to build new website

Here's a recap of items not reported in other stories about the meeting.

New website

The council agreed to hire CyberSprout to develop a new website for the city. Located in Alexandria, CyberSprout submitted a proposal of $8,925, to do the work.

The amount is based on the approximate number of hours required. It could change slightly.

The company plans to develop the website over the next seven weeks, which includes research, design, development and testing.

Airport ground lease

A new agreement was approved with Dan Barber, who has been leasing grounds at the Alexandria Airport for a private hangar since 2006.

The new lease matches the terms of two private hangar leases that were approved in 2015. It calls for a lease rate of 10-cents per square foot annually. Since Barber's hangar occupies 4,320 square feet, he will pay $432 in the first year with future annual rates tied to the Consumer Price Index. Barber also pays personal property taxes to the city for the hangar.

Budget committee

A move to amend the ordinance related to the city's budget committee was tabled until next year.

The council was considering changing the term of the council member serving on the committee from one year to two. It also was proposing to change the title of another budget committee member, the city clerk, to city administrator to match the language in city code that established the city administrator position.

The council also planned to designate one other city council member to attend the committee's meetings as a non-voting member.

At Monday's meeting, however, Todd Jensen made a motion to table and it was approved.

The council also approved Jensen's motion to appoint Bobbie Osterberg to serve as the council member on the budget committee.

New software system

The council agreed to accept requests for proposals for a new financial software system known as Enterprise Resource Planning. It will be used for the city's payroll, budgeting, general ledger items, workflow and more.

The technical specifications that will be provided to potential vendors is 45 pages long.

The council expects to award the contract in July and begin implementing the new system in November.

The cost of developing the referrals and going through the selection process is estimated at $18,200. It will come out of the planning commission development fund.

Seasonal liquor license

The council issued on-sale liquor and Sunday liquor licenses to Bug-A-Boo Bay and the Alexandria Golf Club.

Bug-A-Boo Bay received a seasonal license for eight months, April through November, at a cost of $2,400. The golf club applied for a nine-month license, April through December, that's prorated to cost $2,700.

Finance clerk appointment

The council agreed to support City Finance Clerk Kathy Summer's application for the Region III vice president position in the Minnesota Clerks and Finance Officers Association.

The council's approval is one of the requirements of the application.

Gambling licenses

The council approved the following charitable gambling licenses — the Church of St. Mary for bingo and a raffle on Sept. 9-10 at the Runestone Community Center, Alexandria Youth Baseball Association for bingo on April 21 at Broadway Ballroom, and Alexandria Area Hockey Association to sell pull tabs on April 22 at the RCC.