The rankings are done by Site Selection Magazine for micropolitan statistical areas, which is a city of between 10,000 to 50,000 people, plus adjacent areas where people live and commute into the city.

The magazine has been ranking communities since 1988, and ranked 575 of the nation's micropolitan areas this year. Alexandria was ranked number one for the state of Minnesota, and tied for 51 in the nation, based upon the number of qualifying business construction or expansion projects in 2016.

"The Alexandria area is proud to be ranked in the top micropolitans in the U.S. again this year, and as the number-one micropolitan in Minnesota," Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission director, said in a news release.

The Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission was able to submit three projects that met Site Selections qualifications: Knute Nelson's 195,000 square foot expansion, Stone Manor's 140,000 square foot housing complex and Beverage Wholesalers 61,000 square foot warehouse.

Qualifying projects must meet at least one of these criteria: project cost of at least $1 million; new jobs created of at least 50; or new square footage of at least 20,000.