Meet the new Pet of the Week: Elinor (w/video)

Elinor is a 1 to 2 year old female cat.

The LAHS says, "Elinor is a special girl sure to bring a smile to your face! With fur so soft and a personality that draws everyone in, Elinor is a catch."

If you are interested in adopting Elinor, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.