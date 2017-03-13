Property damage crash, truck backed into his vehicle at the job site, E Lake Geneva Rd NE, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone hit his garage a few days ago, took photos of damage, unable to determine what hit the garage, Alex.

Fraud, Douglas County Attorney's Office conducting a public assistance fraud investigation on person one and requested law enforcement run a criminal history and provide a case number.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, Co Rd 5 NE/State Hwy 29 N, Carlos.

Suspicious vehicle, older darker colored Chevy pickup has been on the side of the road for 20 minutes, male and female pulled over to talk, they are now leaving, Alex.

Public assist, comp stating her dog has been missing for more than a week and she has some concerns that the neighbor may have had something to do with it, Alex.

Public assist, comp would like to get belongings back from former employer, not answering him, Garfield.

Suspicious person, believes someone entered his house last night and took some small items, comp observed male in back yard heading north, unable to locate, Alex.

Saturday, March 11

Suspicious vehicle, person one was charging his phone, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, car sitting at the access by comps house playing loud music, requested parties to leave, Lake Freeborn.

Suicide threats, suicidal male left in his car, he took his wedding ring off and took off, no weapons, male stated he was not suicidal, just needed to leave to get some peace away from the family, Osakis.

Burning complaint, comp stating there appears to be a fire without anyone attending it as far as he can see, Alex.

ATV crash, male is breathing and can communicate, is bleeding heavily from the head, second party injured in the home, Nelson.

Suspicious person, ex-girlfriend came into home and will not leave, Garfield.

Burning complaint, flames from 82 up into the trees, told them to get on the website and get a permit, Osakis.

Sunday, March 12

Suspicious person, male stopping traffic at intersection, intoxicated male trying to find his way home, person given a ride home, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, person arrested for fifth degree controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle, small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a secure facility, Carlos.

Public assist, transport a male patient back to Andes from ER, he was brought in by ambulance, Alex.

Public assist, male would like to speak to deputy regarding him being picked up this morning, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, March 10

Suspicious activity, comp stated parties were at her door looking for someone inside, they held the screen door open as comp talked to them and told them to leave, comp closed door and called police, parties left prior to arrival, were stopped and IDed, and told not to return.

Check welfare of person, comp has HRO on person one for 2-year-old son that is currently with mother, believes her vehicle is parked outside address, no specific reason to believe son is inside, ongoing issue with comp.

Theft, someone cashed his rebate check from Menards.

Child protection issue, received a report from Douglas County Social Services.

Theft, comp stating someone went into her garage and stole two lamps.

Public assist, comp requesting an escort to get property back from a job site, spoke with both sides, believe transfer of items will be conducted in a professional manner.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Public assist, comp stating someone has a key to the storage shed and he needs it back, spoke with both parties, individual with the keys said he will mail them to comp.

Public assist, female needs ride to ER for a 72-hour hold.

Fight/assault, two males fighting in the parking lot, verbal argument, parties separated and advised of HRO process.

Public assist, they are moving his mom to memory care as she has dementia, would like an officer to stop and talk to her about past issues she has had at the house.

Suspicious activity, comp thinks his upstairs neighbors are up to no good, and up at all times of the night, advised to speak with his landlord about the other tenants.

Property damage crash, comp and another car collided and comp does not know where the other vehicle went, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp stating he sees a gun of his that was stolen, at the pawn shop.

Child custody matter, comp wanted to let officer know that she will not be giving her child to her ex for the weekend, she said he has been lying to her and treating her badly, and she doesn't trust that type of person with her child.

Property damage crash, comp stating his son was in a minor crash and went home because he didn't know what to do, they would like to meet an officer at the house, Pioneer Rd SE.

Child custody matter, comp states he is not able to get his daughter back.

Suspicious activity, male trying to get over fence behind shop, dark colored 90s Toyota Corolla, unable to locate vehicle, pulled doors and building is secure.

Harassment, person two harassing comp in store, believes he has a HRO in place, unable to locate comp.

Check welfare of person, 60-year-old male employee did not show up for work today and no one can get ahold of him, subject was fine, stated that he will call the comp.

Public assist, comp had sub taken from home, believes he knows who took it.

Suspicious vehicle, maroon Ford Explorer driving throughout neighborhood and had flashers on, doing the paper route.

Saturday, March 11

Suspicious activity, comp woke up and found a male in his bedroom full of blood stating he crashed his car, male has left.

Fight/assault, patient attempting to assault people, stood by until subject received his medication.

Suicide threats, comp’s mom stating she wants to kill herself and has a lot of guns.

Public assist, female pumped $8 in gas, she left her driver’s license and told store she was going to Glenwood to get cash,has not returned.

Juvenile trouble, 16-year-old autistic male wearing a black jacket refusing to get in the van and has jumped in front of a car.

Hit and run, 3rd Ave E.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Drug-related activity, would like to report known drug use at apartments.

Suspicious activity, male wearing a black hoodie and black bike, running into parked cars and running out into traffic, could not locate the male party or his bike.

Public assist, borrowed vehicle to a friend, will not return keys, ongoing civil issue regarding ownership of vehicle

Sunday, March 12

Suspicious vehicle, white Dodge parked in his driveway and he doesn't know whose it is or if it's occupied, advised comp that he could tow the vehicle, comp stated that it could stay in the driveway for now.

Suspicious person, person sleeping in a vehicle on north side between the rinks, person one dropped of kids for hockey game and was waiting for the hockey tournament to start.

Check welfare of person, noticed a car running at 6:45 this morning in the driveway, they stopped by because the same vehicle is running and there is no answer at the door, person one sleeping and forgot the truck was running, nothing further.

Hit and run, comp witnessed hit and run at location and got a picture of suspect vehicle and suspect, 3rd Ave E.

Hit and run, Fillmore St.

Theft, had items taken out of his truck.

Theft, missing phone.

Property damage crash, minor, 6th Ave E/Nokomis St.

Public assist, requesting ride to Super 8 for two females stranded at ER with no money.

