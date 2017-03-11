Two injured in ATV crash in Nelson

A 53-year-old passenger, Diane Linda Danner, also of Nelson, was able to return to the residence and got help.

Deputies found Salo unconscious near the ATV. He was treated at the scene by North Ambulance and flown by LifeLink to the St. Cloud Hospital where he underwent surgery, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. His condition is not known.

Danner was also injured and transported to the Douglas County Hospital and is listed in fair condition.

The sheriff's office was assisted by North Ambulance and Lifelink.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.