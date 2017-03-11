Minnesota U.S. attorney gets the boot, ND's Myers to stay

Among them is Andrew Luger, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, who resigned his post Friday evening.

Although most U.S. attorneys are political appointees, and the request from President Trump's Justice Department is part of a routine process, the move came as a surprise. Not every new administration replaces all U.S. attorneys at once.

One of those spared is North Dakota U.S. Attorney Chris Myers who said Friday night he was not a political appointee but a career prosecutor appointed by the court and thus will stay until Trump nominates someone and they are confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Myers has been in his role since 2015 when he replaced Tim Purdon.

Luger, in a statement, said his resignation was effective immediately, and that leading the federal prosecutors' office in Minnesota "has been the most fulfilling and rewarding experience of my professional life."

Luger was nominated by Obama in November 2013 and sworn in on Feb. 14, 2014.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a Friday statement that Luger has been an extraordinary U.S. attorney.

During his tenure, Luger oversaw a plea deal that led authorities to the remains of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, solving the abduction that haunted Minnesota since 1989. He also oversaw terrorism recruitment prosecutions and large sex trafficking cases.

Klobuchar said earlier Friday that Luger has bipartisan support, and that she'll urge that he be renominated for the post. U.S. Sen. Al Franken echoed that sentiment Friday. Both Minnesota senators are Democrats.

The Justice Department added in a statement Friday: "Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. attorney's offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders."