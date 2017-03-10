Under probation, Benham must adhere to these requirements: no contact with the victim or victim’s family, unless approved; supply a DNA sample; remain law-abiding; register as a predatory offender; follow recommendations of evaluation; no alcohol or controlled substance use; not possession of pornographic or sexually explicit material, undergo a psychological sexual evaluation; and disclose predatory status to the parents of any underage people he would have contact with.

Benham originally faced a charge of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, which was dismissed.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Dec. 21, 2015.

Court records show Benham has previously been convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the third and fourth degree, dating back to 1993.