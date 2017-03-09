Alexandria man facing charges for possessing counterfeit bills

According to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office press release, James Earl Meyer, 53, attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Hardware Hank in Rice about 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The store refused to accept the bill, so Meyer left in his vehicle.

An employee then called the Rice Police Department and provided a description of Meyer’s vehicle and his direction of travel.

About the same time, a Benton County deputy was on routine patrol near Pine’s Edge Grocery Store in Rice when he noticed a vehicle driving without lights. The deputy pulled the vehicle over. As he did so, he noticed the driver stick his arm out the window and throw an object. The deputy made contact with the Rice police chief, who told him the vehicle matched the description of the one that had left the Hardware Hank store.

Shortly after, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Pine’s Edge Grocery Store stating that Meyer had also tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill there.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the object Meyer had thrown out of the vehicle, which was a tissue containing numerous counterfeit bills.

Meyer was arrested for possessing counterfeit currency and brought to the Benton County Jail.

Meyer has a criminal record dating back to 1993. He has numerous felony charges across a number of Minnesota counties, including convictions in Douglas County.