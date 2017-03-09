Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, March 8

Attempted fraud/scam, reporting a scam, no personal info was given, comp wanted law enforcement to be aware, Alex.

Theft, reporting credit card theft, Alex.

Check welfare of person, mental health worker has a suicidal male that also has a warrant and is dangerous, checked residence, unable to locate, Alex.

Wednesday, March 8

Harassment, comp is having issues with a former tenant.

Check welfare of person, school would like officer to check on student that has been gone from school for five days, attempted contact at residence twice but no contact was made, comp advised.

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone someone broke his back window overnight, vehicle parked under tree, branch broke out back window, high winds overnight.

Public assist, comp is landlord and received some property from a renter, would like it checked, comp received a Milwaukee drill and accessories and an HP computer as collateral for rent, wanted to ensure that items were not stolen, doesn't appear that items had been stolen.

Suspicious person, male, missing one shoe, looking in vehicles, person was looking for his friend’s vehicle, he thought officers were looking to question him about it, person seemed confused, he was unaware he was only wearing one shoe.

Public assist, comp received a strange phone call from a female he'd like checked on, female party stated she was at the hospital on a hold, comp just wanted it documented that he was called.

Check welfare of person, daughter has been very depressed today and talking about suicide, would like her to be checked on, person one was having a tough time due to her husband recently passing away, she had a friend that stopped over and they were going to be together for a while, not a harm to herself.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Check welfare of person, daughter has been sending her odd text messages that seems to be threatening suicide, stating her good byes, spoke with person one who advised she is not suicidal, she advised her and mother have been fighting and she knows who to call if she needs help.

Theft, called in theft that happened earlier and now phone is busy trying to call back.

Threats, came to her door and made threats about killing her son.

Check welfare of person, father has not let mother talk to child for four weeks, residence checked, nobody home, no reason for officer to believe child is in any harm.

Fraud, gave someone their credit card number to fix their computer online.

Burglary, comp reporting that her daughter's ex broke into her place earlier this morning.

