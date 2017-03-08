Bending in the wind

That'll happen when you get wind gusts of 50 miles per hour or more.

Douglas County was under a wind advisory earlier this week. Bracing winds out of the west gusted to 49 miles per hour on Tuesday and peaked to 52 mph on Wednesday.

Law enforcement responded to just a few minor wind-related incidents — a gate was damaged on Eighth Avenue East in Alexandria, a dock section was blown onto Lake Street in Osakis, a fish house that was being hauled by a truck blew off a frame, trees were down near County Roads 34 and 5, and wind is believed to have triggered a few security alarms.

Poles on a couple of county highway signs were snapped off by the wind — one on County Road 104, the Arrowwood Resort road, and another for Andes Tower Hills. Another 20 or so signs were bent or damaged.

A December ice storm brought down many already weak limbs, but also left some damaged limbs dangling.

Runestone Electric Association reported only a few scattered power outages.

"Most of them were caused by trees or tree limbs," said Sue Lundeen, manager of member services for the cooperative. "Many of them were damaged by the Christmas storm and the wind brought them down."

Lundeen added that the cooperative's maintenance efforts in trimming tree branches in right-of-ways helped minimize the outages. "Otherwise, days like these would have been worse," she said.

Alexandria Light and Power has had just seven outages this year and the last one was back on Feb. 20, according to Scott Deitz, the utility's operations manager.

Crews have been trimming trees since January, which have helped prevent outages, Deitz said. Another big factor in limiting outages: The utility spends about $1.6 million each year in putting overhead electrical lines underground, Deitz said. It recently passed the point of having more than half of its lines underground.

"We invest a small percentage every year to putting more lines underground," he said. "It's kind of like eating an elephant, but in another 15 to 20 years, we should have it all in the ground."