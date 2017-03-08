Search
    Ashby woman injured in crash near Brandon

    By Al Edenloff Today at 9:22 a.m.

    An 18-year-old Ashby woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near the Brandon exit Tuesday night.

    Mackenzie Rayn Ecker was driving a Mercury Sable west on I-94 at about 11:35 p.m. when it went off the left side of the road and struck a median cable barrier, according to the State Patrol.

    Ecker, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and North Ambulance also responded.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
