Ashby woman injured in crash near Brandon
An 18-year-old Ashby woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near the Brandon exit Tuesday night.
Mackenzie Rayn Ecker was driving a Mercury Sable west on I-94 at about 11:35 p.m. when it went off the left side of the road and struck a median cable barrier, according to the State Patrol.
Ecker, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and North Ambulance also responded.