Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, March 7

Telephone calls/harassment, would like to see a deputy regarding some suspicious calls he's receiving, comp had concerns that he may get scammed after a suspicious phone call, no personal info was given, Alex.

Hit and run, comp reporting his truck was hit at trucking company, other party returned to the scene, Co Rd 82 SE.

Fire, power pole on south side of the road is sparking, Kensington.

Public assist, comp has questions on a restraining order he received, comp had question about petitioner being able to contact the respondent with an HRO in place, comp stated laws are different in South Dakota and wanted to make sure.

Burglary, lock cut off storage unit and items missing, Alex.

Fire, chimney, home filling with smoke, possible chimney fire, homeowner stated he left his ash pan door open, it caused the smoke in the house, Brandon.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, March 7

Suspicious activity, female with no shoes came into store saying male is trying to assault her, person one transported to DCH for mental evaluation due to use of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Property damage crash, minor, Pioneer Rd SE.

Juvenile trouble, will be handled by school.

Public assist, female party needs a ride home from ER.

Public assist, comp reporting male has an ex-girlfriend at his apartment and she will not leave, he's locked himself in a room to get away from her and he'd like her gone, party left prior to arrival.

Harassment, male keeps calling and being aggressive with staff, person one advised to stop calling comp and Love INC because they are unable to further provide any services to him, in addition advised to stay off address otherwise could be arrested for trespassing.

Suspicious activity, comp found a strange note on her car, seemed like a love note, comp said she didn't want any contact with the other person and was unsure what the note meant since she didn't know the other person very well.

Fraud, counterfeit bill.

Public assist, verbal domestic, female won't let male in the home, both parties agreed to work out their problems.

Fraud, comp in the APD lobby reporting a fraud where he sold some items and the check he received in the mail is no good.

Public assist, comp reporting unruly customers that will not leave, individuals were told to leave and advised not to come back.

Hit and run, 17th Ave E.

Check welfare of person, husband was in town for a business meeting, he was supposed to be home and hours ago and she can’t get ahold of him, just as officer made contact with the comp she got off the phone with husband.

Hit and run, 50th Ave W.

Assault, assault report on correction officer.

Check welfare of person, has not been able to get ahold of her grandpa for a few days and this is unlike him, spoke with person one, he is going to contact the comp.

Public assist, comp would like to talk to an officer about a customer that has run up a bill and won't pay for it.

Child custody matter, would like to speak to an officer about her ex not returning child on time, comp wanted it documented that her ex was supposed to drop her child off at 7:30 and he didn't get there until 9:40.

Public assist, gas drive off.

