Law enforcement blotter: Monday, March 6

911 hangup, busy on callback, then twice no answer or answering machine, internet issue, home owner does not have a phone connected, Alex.

Burning complaint, anonymous complaint of possible burning at residence, comp hears small explosions like aerosol cans possibly, spoke with a worker at the recycling building and a neighbor who stated they have a wood stove on but nothing has been making noise.

Trespassing complaint, tip that someone is camping in the park, there is no camping in that park without special permission from County Parks Department, which did not give permission, the suspects had a fire, they may have been there awhile and have made structures to stay in, walked multiple areas of the park and did not locate any signs of someone camping, Miltona.

Check welfare of person, male party there that seems confused and lost, party left before officers arrived, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, comp in the lobby reporting things are missing from his residence and believes he knows who the suspect is, Alex.

Public assist, person one had concerns as to why deputies were on his property and searching his barn the other night, Alex.

Suspicious person, chased two males off of his property, left in a white commercial van, two females in the van as well, comp stated two males were on his property rummaging through his belongings, one asked to buy an old chainsaw, comp told them to leave, county units patrolled area, unable to locate vehicle, Nelson.

Threats, comp is in group home reporting her roommate spit on her and threatened her with hairspray, called her names, roommates got into argument over chores, parties separated for the night, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, March 6

Public assist, gas drive off.

Criminal damage to property, someone spray painted Big Ole's cape.

Theft, theft from purse while at Walmart.

Missing person, female in her 80s that isn't lucid sometimes, walked away from location while her husband was getting treatment, unknown direction of travel, female returned.

Sexual assault report, female at ER reporting being sexually assaulted in the Dominican Republic sometime Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Property damage crash, another vehicle opened door, causing damage to comp's vehicle and then drove off, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, male has a no contact and needs an escort to retrieve his property.

Check welfare of person, sister called him crying and told him to tell her daughter that she loves her, sister had to hang up quickly before "he" came back, she is in an abusive relationship, female with medical issues transported to ER, male cited for marijuana.

Hit and run, Broadway St.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, Broadway St.

Trespassing complaint, group of teeangers on the tracks, group left railroad tracks.

Hit and run, Broadway St.

Stolen vehicle, comp reporting she borrowed her car a few months ago and can't get it back now, comp has made clear communication with driver and notified them to bring it back, vehicle will be entered as stolen.

Harassment, male in next door apartment is bothering her, male was advised to leave female alone.

Trespassing complaint, female won't leave comp's apartment, female left prior to officer arrival, advised comp to call if she returns, and how to respond if she contacts him.

Fight/assault, 14-year-old old son was assaulted and had his skate board stolen.

Suspicious activity, looks like someone is trying to get into the building, one vehicle parked in the lot but no one was around, checked the building, it was secure.

Suspicious activity, comp would like to report a strange male who was in their establishment with a young child, comp advised male, said he was taking pictures of girl he was with and said it was his neice.

Theft, one in custody in the loss prevention office.

Criminal damage to property, front door to old lumber yard is smashed out and glass is everywhere, ront pane of door broken, rest of building secure.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.