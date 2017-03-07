H&M to open Fargo store at proposed outlet center

The Swedish-based brand with thousands of stores around the world announced to The Fargo Forum on Tuesday, March 7, that it will open a 25,000-square-foot location at the forthcoming Fargo Outlets at Timber Creek in fall 2018.

It's the most concrete announcement yet for the forthcoming retail center, which in the past had only been discussed as something Fargo-based Property Resources Group was "exploring" to develop. Initial plans for the project, as told to The Forum in November, called for a 300,000-square-foot outlet center northeast of the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and Interstate 29.

H&M opened its first North Dakota store in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall last September.

"H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in North Dakota and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state," read a written statement from the brand's U.S. media relations department.

H&M was among nine chains named by Fargo's West Acres, 3902 13th Ave. S., in a blog post late last week that explained the businesses mall officials have spoken with as they look to fill newer vacancies in the shopping center.

According to the email announcement, H&M's Fargo store will be a "one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing" for the whole family. The business will feature collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as a separate section for accessories.

The Fargo Outlets at Timber Creek store also will offer the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., which more commonly is known as H&M, opened its first U.S. store 16 years ago and now has 468 stores across the country.