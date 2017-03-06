Meet the new Pet of the Week: Brewer (w/video)

Brewer is a 1 to 2 year old male chocolate lab blend.

The LAHS says, "Brewer is a great dog who loves to be right by your side. He also plays a great game of fetch."

If you are interested in adopting Brewer, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.