911 hangup, nothing on other line and can't call back on a 911 phone, checked 29 from Carlos to Miltona, did not locate anyone in distress.

Burglary, reporting theft of a utility trailer, Alex.

Public assist, would like to have ASPCA animal rescue go out with deputies to pick up her dog because she was unable to pick him up when she got out of jail, Carlos.

Check welfare of person, female party curled up across the street from him, made contact with persons one and two, they locked themselves out of the apartment and female was sitting on the ground trying to stay warm, Carlos.

Public assist, having trouble with former landlord, Osakis.

Drug-related activity, checked area for vehicle, unable to locate, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, van has been outside her house for a couple days and she had no idea whose it is, vehicle unoccupied, not a hazard, Evansville.

Child custody matter, requesting a deputy during a child exchange in the lobby because of past problems, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, white pickup parked on property, person two was driver and parked there to go out ice fishing, he was told this is private property, he moved vehicle to public access, Alex.

Saturday, March 4

Suspicious activity, someone was knocking on her door, comp did not see anybody but heard knocking near the garage, units searched the area and did not locate anyone in the area, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp is currently in Douglas County Hospital ICU, she has tried several times to call her husband with no answer, person one found deceased, transported by Anderson’s, Alex.

Suspicious activity, Comp had mail tampered with previously and found three pieces on the ground by the mailbox today, none of the mail was opened but she wanted to report it, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, person one was looking for equipment in shed, everything was OK, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, person one was waiting for mom to get off work to go home, everything was OK, Evansville.

Public assist, has questions regarding how to dispose of ex-fiance's property she left at his house, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, caller saw two vehicles in cemetery east of Nelson on 82, searched cemetery and did not locate any vehicles, also no signs of damage, Osakis.

Suspicious activity, unknown male, standing on porch, texting on his phone, left in van, searched area for person two who is believed to be driver of van, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, two vehicles in a field, group of people talking in their vehicles, one of the drivers is associated with the property, Carlos.

Sunday, March 5

Harassment, domestic happened last night, comp states that there is damage to the house and he would like to see a deputy, comp reported person two drove a vehicle close to his bedroom window and sped off tearing up part of yard, Eagle Bend.

Public assist, comp would like to speak with a deputy regarding a vehicle he left at address, comp lives in Eagan, phone provided is out of service, unable to make contact, Kensington.

Public assist, gas drive off, Brandon.

Suspicious person, received a call that male is back at this address, transported person one to an address on Co Rd 22, male advised not to return to property, Garfield.

Theft, missing her backpack that had her purse inside, Kensington.

Shooting complaint, several shots fired, sounded like it was coming from 50th Ave, dispatch could hear them over the phone also, spoke with person one who was shooting handguns with family, advised the comp that they are target shooting and everything was fine, Alex.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding a prior incident with her son, Kensington.

Public assist, comp has questions on noise ordinances, person one stated he was cutting down trees on a new property he had purchased,stated a neighbor came over and started yelling at him to turn off the machine, informed him of Alexandria township noise ordinances, Alex.

Drug-related activity, comp wants to pass on information, info passed onto drug task force, Evansville.

911 hangup, phone rings back busy, all was OK, homeowner stated they have been having issues with their landline/internet, Alex.

Check welfare of person,

requested by letter to check welfare of children, Alex.

Suspicious activity, light is on in the neighbor's shed next door which is unusual, comp tried calling the neighbor and no answer, nothing suspicious observed, no one inside and nothing appeared out of place, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, March 3

Suspicious activity, male going through vehicles in parking lot, believes he lives upstairs.

Burglary, came home and his apartment had been broken into, appears nothing is missing.

Burglary, reporting a burglary that happened last night.

Suspicious activity, caller saw a 3 to 4-year-old girl being picked up by people on the side of the road about an hour ago as she passed by, believes that she knows who the parents are but has not checked with them, called in and verified that child is with the parents.

Property damage crash, comp wishes to report crash from Feb. 28.

Suspicious activity, someone tried to break into her shed, spoke with comp and no damage or anything stolen, building now locked, comp will be utilizing a camera to try and catch the possible trespasser.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Fraud, someone is trying to take money out of her accounts at the bank, spoke to comp about incident, she stated someone tried to get her card info from Reader’s Digest, unknown male has called her three times, she refused to give info, she was advised to hang up if they call back.

Property damage crash, multiple calls of a crash, no injuries, Dakota St/State Hwy 29 S.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Theft, theft of purse.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suicide threats, party left caseworker very depressed, person just came from DCH, upset they won't give her pain medication.

Suspicious activity, comp wishes to speak to officer about some individuals that have been in the store.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave SE/Pioneer Rd SE.

Personal injury crash, two vehicles, male complaining of neck pain, Green Ln NE/N Nokomis NE.

Property damage crash, male drove into tree, 8th Ave E/Lake St.

Shooting complaint, comp heard two gunshots north of home, unable to locate.

Fight/assault, upset that person brought racial material into laundromat, comp was going to have manager possibly evict person.

Saturday, March 4

Suspicious activity, comp came home and saw a man on the porch of the house that is for sale and should be empty, all locked up, nothing suspicious looking.

Public assist, male been causing issues at the bar lately, was not willing to leave, person was leaving the bar when officer arrived on scene, male was sober and polite, he will call management to see why he is not allowed there.

Theft, son took vehicle from home with no driver’s license.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Public assist, comp reports juvenile female states she was kicked out of foster care last night and showed up at her grandmother's house, they are concerned that the foster parent can kick a child out of the home, they would like follow up until they can talk to a social worker on Monday, female was not kicked out of where she is currently staying, she was stressed out and went to her grandmother’s to talk about it.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, 3rd Ave W.

Hit and run, State Hwy 29 S.

Child abuse, physical, anonymous complaint of a mother hitting a child in the children's dressing room, child was being belligerent and wasn't listening to mother, mother took child into dressing room and spoke with him, unreasonable punishment wasn't apparent at this time.

Suspicious person, comp reporting female that's in and waiting on the bus but is acting very strangely, arrested on Florida warrant and transported to Douglas County Jail.

Public assist, flag on the ground, cable broke, will have morning car return flag on Monday.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, State Hwy 29 S.

Hit and run, 50th Ave W.

Public peace, juvenile party, male looked to be trying to hide he had a case of beer as comp drove by, ran multiple plates in the area and all were over 21 years of age, nothing further at this time.

Drunk, two males refusing to leave, being aggressive, person one was escorted to his room, person two was escorted off the property and given a ride home from a sober cab.

Sunday, March 5

Criminal damage to property, vehicle was doing donuts and hit gas pumps, gas pumps have been shut down with emergency button.

Criminal damage to property, damage to house, damage was due to piston on screen door snapping off and swinging throughout the night with high winds, this caused damage to the exterior door, nothing criminal.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle towed to Shutters lot due to abandonment.

Public assist, comp has a car at location, brought a second car there and dropped the keys in the slot in the business, there are no keys in his vehicle that was already there and he has no way home, male advised he would figure something out.

Juvenile trouble, kids running across the water, caller concerned the ice is too thin.

Fraud, comp needs to report his credit cards used without his authorization.

Suicide threats, female wants to kill her mother the next time she sees her, contacted Region 4, they advised that she could stay at the house if staff felt safe, advised person one to schedule an appointment with her therapist on Monday.

Fire, comp reporting he is having trouble with his fire alarm, he has changed the battery but it still keeps going off, no sign of smoke or fire.

Theft, comp’s wallet was stolen from Holiday Inn, his cards have already been used.

Suspicious activity, female yelled profanity at passing vehicle, vehicle turned around and two females hid and called 911, females were given ride home.

Suspicious vehicle, sitting blacked out on the side of the road, one younger white male inside with a baseball cap on, person ran out of gas and was going to get a gas can.

