Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minnesota 16-year-old dies when pickup hits tree

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:08 p.m.
     
    BELGRADE, Minn. – A 16-year-old Belgrade boy was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

    According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, Austin Young was driving a 1997 Chevy truck south on Stearns County Road 197, about two miles south of Belgrade, when his vehicle went off the road on a curve and  hit a tree.

    Belgrade is about 50 miles west of St. Cloud in central Minnesota.

    Young was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 9:42 a.m.

    There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved, according to the Sheriff’s report.

    The crash is still under investigation

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentminnesotaBelgrade
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness