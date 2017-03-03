Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, March 2

Theft, in APD lobby to report a theft of a package from ex-wife's residence, Alex.

Property damage crash, went in ditch and totaled his car, Alex.

Check welfare of person, children were left home alone tonight while ex is at bar, has half custody and would like to come get them, checked on children who had been left home alone for several hours, mother arrived home while officer was on scene, Miltona.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, March 2

Suspicious person, male tried to come into comp’s apartment from balcony, looking for someone.

Theft, reporting a lunch bucket taken out of his car.

Public assist, escort swim team.

Public assist, comp would like to speak to an officer about her son, she is enroute to Alexandria and expects a confrontation, wanted officers aware in case there were issues.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Sexual assault report, happened two days ago.

Public assist, comp needs to get some items from residence, would like officer present.

Check welfare of person, comp concerned for his niece because her brother has made some threats against her in the recent history, made phone contact with subject, she stated that she does not need help, suspect is currently in Stearns County Jail.

Juvenile trouble, incident not occurring at school.

Theft, theft of copper wire.

Theft, theft by check.

Theft, theft by check.

Juvenile trouble, three young boys walking on the ice, were asked to leave and are refusing, across the street from Arabella Manor at Arabella Ranch, advised juveniles that they needed to leave, parents were contacted and advised of the issue.

Suspicious activity, being waved over and told about suspicious activity as salon doors are open and no one around, business appeared open, but front door was locked and no one around, back door was unlocked, attempted key holders and left a message.

Telephone calls/harassment, receiving some harassing phone calls, both parties advised to stop contacting each other.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, no injuries, Co Rd 22 NW/Co Rd 82 NW.

Fraud, received the IRS scam call and gave them money.

Theft, in lobby to report a theft.

Drug-related activity, smell of marijuana and high level of traffic, did not smell marijuana in the area, house was quiet.

Public assist, comp was going to pay to truck drivers for their services and work on prices tomorrow.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.